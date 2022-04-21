Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest posts spark dating rumours

Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi | File photos

The rumours mills are abuzz with news that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi are the new couple in town. While there's no confirmation on the same, Navya and Siddhanth's latest post have sparked dating rumours.

On Tuesday, Siddhant Chaturvedi hopped onto his Instagram handle to drop a candid photo enjoying a vacation in the mountains and Navya Naveli Nanda commented on it.

While the comment is nothing more than an emoji, it has sparked dating rumours.

Siddhant captioned the photo on Instagram, "There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations...#SiddyChats / S / #MyNotes."

READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he refused to talk to his father after he watched Gehraiyaan

Soon after he dropped the post, Navya Naveli Nanda left a smiling sun emoji in the comment section and without much ado, netizens who noticed Navya's comment started linking the two of them together.

One commented, "We know you two are dating." Another one wrote, "yeah, they r dating!" "Caught red-handed," read yet another comment.

Furthermore, what added fuel to the rumours was that Navya too shared a photo on her Instagram handle with a mountain view in the backdrop. Also, the half-lit balcony in the backdrop of Navya's photo was spotted by netizens in the latest reel shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Another hint that the two are dating that netizens pointed out was that the two had captions where 'moon' was used. "Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!" Siddhant captioned his Instagram reel whereas Navya used a moon emoji in her caption.

Check it out here:

This si not the first time the two have left comments on each other's posts. Earlier too, Siddhant and Navya have had sweet exchanges on Instagram.

Whether Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating or not, their social media exchange has surely left fans wondering and curious.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Navya Naveli Nanda was last snapped attending Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.