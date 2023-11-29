Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Apart from Siddhant Chaturedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh in the leading roles. The film will start streaming on Netflix from December 26.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda extended her best wishes to her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Goodluck Mr. Debutant director @arjunvarain.singh and the gang, @siddhantchaturvedi @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh."

Siddhant also reposted the Instagram Story and dropped a heart emoji on it. Apart from the Gully Boy actor, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh in the leading roles. The makers announced on Tuesday that the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 26.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. The film chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.





Ritesh and Farhan described the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media, saying, "It's great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.''

Zoya and Reema added, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It's a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally."

(With inputs from ANI)