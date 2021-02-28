'Mumbai Saga' song 'Shor Machega': Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala's party anthem from John, Emraan starrer out

The first song from Mumbai Saga is out. Titled 'Shor Machega', the track is an upbeat anthem by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video also features the leading stars of Mumbai Saga John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. In the film, John plays the role of a gangster and Emraan an encounter specialist. The song 'Shor Machega' is filled with foot-tapping beats and rap by Honey Singh.

The song is composed, sung and written by the rap star with his protégé Hommie Dilliwala. In a statement, Honey Singh said, "This has been one of my best compositions and I'm excited to collaborate with Hommie for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves and I am looking forward to knowing how everyone like it."

Check out the song below:

Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T Series said, "We have a long-standing equation with Yo Yo Honey Singh and I wanted a song that summarises the theme of the film. Out of the few songs Honey made me heard, this song I loved the most. I am glad Sanjay also liked it. The song is catchy and we’re here, releasing the song today."

While Sanjay Gupta, who helmed the gangster drama, shared, "I was in Khandala when I heard it for the first time; I played it on full volume. The song blew my mind. It was amazing and just what I was looking for. Yo Yo Honey Singh is one artiste everyone enjoys collaborating with because he has that vibe. Also, Bhushan should be credited here for picking this track and sharing it with me."

Mumbai Saga is slated to release on March 19, 2021.