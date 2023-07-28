Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Mrunal Thakur pens a heartwarming wish for her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday.

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan impressed fans with their chemistry in the movie Sita Ramam. The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt not for the actor on her birthday.

On Friday, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram and shared some throwback pictures with her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan and penned a heartfelt wish for him. The actress wrote, “I can't thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I've learnt so so much from you…thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you for helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages, and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories……here's to the ones we are yet to make.”

Mrunal Thakur shared pictures from the scenes of their movie Sita Ramam and also shared photos of having a fun time with the actor, traveling in an airplane, and cutting a cake.

Dulquer Salmaan found Mrunal Thakur’s birthday wish the ‘sweetest’ and replied, “Awwww !!! This was the sweetest !!! You don't

need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal !! But you know you're forever sita garu!!!”

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. The romantic historical drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bhumika Chawla in key roles and garnered positive reviews from the audience. The performances of the actors were widely appreciated by their fans.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the movie King of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the gangster drama also stars Ritika Singh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.

Mrunal Thakur on the other hand was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress will be next seen in the movie Hi Nanna which also stars Nani and will be released in theatres on December 21.