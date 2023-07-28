Headlines

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

Changing these basic lifestyle habits can help you lead healthier, longer life; here's how

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson’s jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Foods to boost happy hormones naturally

AI imagines Indian comedy stars as Ken from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling’s Barbie

8 foods to lower uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Mrunal Thakur pens a heartwarming wish for her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan impressed fans with their chemistry in the movie Sita Ramam. The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt not for the actor on her birthday. 

On Friday, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram and shared some throwback pictures with her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan and penned a heartfelt wish for him. The actress wrote, “I can't thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I've learnt so so much from you…thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you for helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages, and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories……here's to the ones we are yet to make.” 

Mrunal Thakur shared pictures from the scenes of their movie Sita Ramam and also shared photos of having a fun time with the actor, traveling in an airplane, and cutting a cake. 

Dulquer Salmaan found Mrunal Thakur’s birthday wish the ‘sweetest’ and replied, “Awwww !!! This was the sweetest !!! You don't
need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal !! But you know you're forever sita garu!!!” 

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. The romantic historical drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bhumika Chawla in key roles and garnered positive reviews from the audience. The performances of the actors were widely appreciated by their fans.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in the movie King of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the gangster drama also stars Ritika Singh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres. 

Mrunal Thakur on the other hand was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress will be next seen in the movie Hi Nanna which also stars Nani and will be released in theatres on December 21.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE