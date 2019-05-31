Mouni Roy no longer part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan', makers blame it on her 'unprofessional attitude'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy starrer Bole Chudiyan had been announced some time back. The movie would star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but not Gold actress Mouni Roy. The makers of the film have let go of her since they were unhappy with her acting skills.

Confirming the same, producer Rajesh Bhatia said in a statement, "The actor, director, me & Kiran as content head & as producers did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool & was ill tempered and started throwing high handed attitude near all seniors which was shocking. We would rather replace now than suffer as ours is one schedule film. Let me ensure that Bole Chudiyan is going ahead as scheduled with a new heroine. Woodpecker Movies as a Production House stays fully invested in the project and will go ahead with the film with a new heroine."

Refuting the claims, the actress' spokesperson said in a statement, "Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film has already run into many controversies, where he has even accused a senior actor of interference. He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it."

Bole Chudiyan would mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui. The movie is slated to go on floors by the end of the month of June along with a newer actress. Reportedly the makers are meeting an A-lister for the role and are waiting to announce the name once things are finalized.