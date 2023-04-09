Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi says veteran actor 'shouldn't have done' Kanti Shah's 'infamous' Gunda, here's why

Namashi Chakraborty talks about Gunda

Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi Chakraborty is making his big screen debut with Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Bad Boy. The film also marks the debut of actress Amrin. During the film promotion, Namashi opened up about his father's illustrious career and talked about the one film the veteran actor should have avoided.

While speaking to Etimes, Namashi added that Mithun should have passed on Kanti Shah's film as the young generation has overlooked his father's career and mostly associated him with Gunda. During the conversation, Namashi revealed that even though he likes the film, His father should not have been a part of the film. Calling Gunda 'infamous' Namashi added that Gunda is a notorious film for its interesting content. Jr Charkarborty further added that today’s generation and many people think that his father is only capable of doing such films. "It became too infamous, so bad, it’s good. I mean I love the film, it’s hilarious but given his stature, he shouldn’t have done that film," Namashi asserted.

The 1998 film, Gunda, also starred an ensemble cast of Mukesh Rishi, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Patel, Mohan Joshi and Deepak Shirke. As per the media reports, the film was pulled down from cinemas by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after audience members complained about the film. However, over time, the movie and its characters have obtained cult status amongst Bollywood fans.

Mithun Chakraborty is popularly known for bringing Disco culture to India and in mainstream cinema. His 1982 film Disco Dancer became a trendsetter, and it has a cult fan following in India and Russia. Mithun started his career in 1976 with Mrigayaa, and he went on star in many successful films. The actor has also won a National Award for his performance in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath (1990).

Speaking about Namashi's debut film, Bad Boy also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, Bad Boy will release in cinemas on April 28.