Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma slams news of his hospitalisation due to chest pain: ‘It was a...'

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma clarifies the reason behind the actor's hospitalisation.

Mithun Chakraborty’s hospitalisation news left everyone on the internet worried about the actor. However, his son Mimoh clarified that the veteran actor is fine and that he was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. The actor’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma also slammed the reports of the actor having chest pain.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Madalsa Sharma slammed the reports of Mithun Chakraborty's hospitalisation due to chest pain and said, "It was just a routine check-up, who is spreading these rumours?" Mithun Chakraborty’s elder son Mimoh also clarified that the actor is fine and said in an interview with Times Now, “Dad is a hundred percent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level-check up." The actor's wife further added, "He is absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up but it's totally under control now."

Earlier, it was reported that the Disco Dancer actor was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he felt uneasy and complained of chest pain. Several reports also claimed that the actor suffered a brain stroke. However, the actor’s family has clarified that he is fine giving relief to his fans.

Mithun Chakraborty, the three-time National Film Award winner was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India in January this year. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their support in a statement through his son Mimoh on social media. The actor also ventured into politics, briefly serving as a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2021, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. Meanwhile, Madalsa Sharma is married to Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh. She is a popular actress best known for playing Kavya in the hit television series Anupamaa which airs on StarPlus.

