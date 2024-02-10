Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh, wife Yogita Bali share health update after actor gets hospitalised: ‘His sugar levels...'

Mithun Chakraborty's son and wife share the actor's health update after he was admitted to the hospital.

On Saturday, Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. Now, the veteran actor's family has opened up about the matter and called it a 'routine check-up."

In an interview with Times Now, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh assured that the veteran actor is fine and said, "Dad is a hundred percent fine. He was admitted to the hospital for a routine sugar-level-check up." The actor's wife further added, "He is absolutely okay now. His sugar levels had shot up but it's totally under control now."

As per a PTI report, the actor underwent an MRI earlier today and other medical tests will also be conducted. “Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later,” the hospital spokesperson said as per PTI.

“The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently under the supervision of a neuro-medicine specialist,” a doctor at the hospital told PTI. As per reports, the actor was brought into the hospital around 10:30 am. He has been in Kolkata for some time, shooting his upcoming film Shastri.

Recently, Mithun Chakraborty was announced as one of the recipients of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. The actor expressed his joy and gratitude through a statement shared by his son Namashi on social media and thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey. He said “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai (I am so grateful for this honour. I cannot express my gratitude in words. To receive such an honour after so much hard work feels special).”

Read Mithun Chakraborty's mother Santirani Chakraborty passes away, actor's son Namashi confirms grandma's demise