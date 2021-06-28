'Anupamaa' actor Madalsa Sharma's father-in-law and actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty pays surprise visit on the sets

On Sunday, as a surprise visit, Mithun Chakraborty marked his presence on the sets of the hit show 'Anupamaa'. Interestingly, his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma is one of the leads in the series. The veteran actor-politician was seen in a grey kurta and black pyjamas with a shawl around his neck and a cap. Mithun was all smiles and happily posed with the whole team of 'Anupamaa' and they couldn't contain their excitement.

The official Instagram page of Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production posted the photo and captioned it as "Thank you so much @mithunchakrabortyofficial, for the surprise visit to the #anupamaa set! @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @madalsasharma @alpanabuch19 @arvindvaidya3 @paras_kalnawat @tassnim_nerurkar @nidz_20 @muskanbamne."

Back in 2020, Mithun had surprised the team of 'Anupamaa' by treating them with scrumptious meal on the sets. Talking about the same, Madalsa had told The Times of India, "My father in law is a wonderful cook. His knowledge of various cuisines is amazing. He creates his own recipes and whenever he makes something, I taste it. I find it to be the most delicious dish in the world. When dad sent Biryani for all of us, the whole cast enjoyed the meal. He is extremely happy that in such a small span of time 'Anupamaa' has won so many hearts."

While speaking about Rajan, she shared, "It’s a dream come true for me. I always had immense respect for him over the years and finally, when I got to play Kavya it was a great feeling. The first time when I heard Kavya’s role, a bell rang in my head and it immediately clicked. Every day when I come to the set with a feeling of doing something good. My family feels Kavya is a really strong character and thinks in a very different way. They are happy that I am playing the role convincingly. She is vibrant and reacts to situations very differently."