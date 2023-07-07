Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

This Miss India winner was first Indian actress to succeed in Hollywood, and not Priyanka, Deepika, Aishwarya, or Alia

Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but this Miss India winner was the first Indian actress to succeed in Hollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

This Miss India winner was first Indian actress to succeed in Hollywood, and not Priyanka, Deepika, Aishwarya, or Alia
First Indian actress to succeed in Hollywood

Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have made their mark in the West. Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut but if you ask someone who was the first Indian actress to succeed in Hollywood, they would probably name Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the first Indian actress who made a mark in Hollywood was in the 1960s. 

Persis Khambatta early life

After her father left her and her family when she was two years old, this actress went on to become Miss India and later made a mark in Hollywood as well. Born in Bombay to a middle-class Parsi family, Persis Khambatta gained fame when her photos taken by a Bombay photographer were used for a successful campaign for a soap brand. These photos were taken casually but led her path toward becoming a model. 

Persis not only participated but also won the title of Femina Miss India in 1965 and was the third Indian to participate in Miss Universe. She went on to become a model for companies like Air India, Revlon, and Garden Vareli. 

n72-CG7-ZKfs-Arj-Cb-Ee0wr5k67-Nv-OEq-ZSr6-Sga-Dz8-EWjza-OU8-ZK2ph-Yg-Lh-H9bqy-Ce-AL-n2-Yf2j-Hjr-ACb8

Persis Khambatta's journey to Hollywood

Persis made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker K. A. Abbas’s Bambaai Raat Ki Bahon Mein in 1968. She then head towards making her career in Hollywood and started with doing small roles in movies like Conduct Unbecoming and The Wilby Conspiracy in 1975. 

The actress then starred in the Hollywood movie Star Trek for which she is most popular. She played the role of Lieutenant Ilia in the movie and even shaved her head for the role. She garnered immense praise for her role in the movie. 

Persis was the first Indian citizen to present an Academy Award in 1980. Some of her other Hollywood movies include Nighthawks, Megaforce, Warrior of the Lost World, and She-Wolves of the Wasteland. 

After suffering from a car crash in West Germany,  Persis came back to India in 1985 and starred in Bollywood film Shingora opposite Aditya Pancholi and Marc Zuber in 1986. Her last acting appearance was in the 1993 pilot episode of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. 

The actress also wrote a coffee table book, Pride of India which featured several Miss India winners and was dedicated to Mother Teresa.

Persis personal life

Persis was married to actor Cliff Taylor but later, in 1989, she married Rui Saldanha, a former field hockey player who represented Great Britain at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

In 1998, the actress died after suffering from a massive heart attack and breathed her last on August 18. Her funeral took place in Mumbai the next day.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.