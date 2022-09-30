Mika Singh buys an island with seven boats and ten horses, fans say 'looks more like a naala'

Mika Singh/Instagram

Mika Singh recently spent generously on a private island, claiming to be the first musician from India to do so. He uploaded a video of himself taking a lakeboat ride. The report stated that Mika now owns 10 horses in addition to the island and 7 boats.

Mika also extended an invitation to join his "beautiful paradise" in the video. He did add, though, that they would require "a boat" to travel to his new residence. Fans congratulated him and also made fun of him shortly after he posted the video.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “looks more like a naala of sorts.”

Mika last appeared in Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti, a reality series. The show, which broadcast on Star Bharat and was hosted by singer Shaan, focused on Mika's search for a life partner among the 12 competitors. He selected Akanksha Puri, a competitor, as the show's winner and his future wife. His companion Akanksha has been in a number of South Indian films and TV shows. She achieved her greatest fame for playing Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Although Mika's fans appreciated the programme, others afterwards claimed it was "scripted" and "pre-planned." Akansha earlier clarified the situation by asserting that she and Mika had never been romantically involved.

She told ETimes, "I would like to reiterate that this (the show) is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time."

She added, “My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show.”