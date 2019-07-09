Meezan and Sharmin Sehgal's 'Malaal' continues to win hearts

A passion project and creative collaboration, Malaal — directed by Mangesh Hadawale and starring Meezaan along with Sharmin Segal — opened nationwide to an encouraging reception from the audiences. Cinegoers haven’t been treated to a film reminiscent of a 90s’ love story in a long time.

Director Mangesh brings his signature style of filmmaking to Bollywood with an entertainer that’s sprinkled with Marathi elements. Malaal marked the big Bollywood debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and filmmaker Mohan Segal’s granddaughter, Sharmin Segal, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Meezaan. The two up-and-coming actors spent a considerable amount of time prepping for the film. The results are for all to see, as the debutantes have received great reviews and immense love from the viewers. While critics have said that Meezaan showed spark and they want to see more of him on screen, they called Sharmin a stand-alone discovery making an impact even in the subtle scenes. The two boast of a massive fanbase, which guarantees to grow bigger.

Says a trade source, “Malaal was the perfect weekend entertainer and has a positive word-of-mouth response. Meezaan and Sharmin have managed to leave a mark with their debut film and show immense confidence and promise.” Another industry guru adds, “It’s been a while since we had a typical entertainer that paid tribute to love stories of the ’90s, films that stayed with audiences much after their release. Malaal stirs the very sentiment.”

Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It released on July 5.