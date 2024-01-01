Headlines

Meet star kid who debuted with Shah Rukh Khan, quit films after no solo hits in 13 years, is now worth…

This star kid, who belongs to the richest film family, quit films after no solo hits in 13 years

Bollywood

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

article-main
Star kids do have the advantage of stepping easily into the entertainment industry and getting films. However, not all-star kids can leave a mark with their performance in the hearts of the audience. One of the star kids, whose brother is a successful filmmaker, failed to deliver a single solo hit in 13 years. 

The star kid we are talking about made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, however, when he failed to deliver a single solo hit, he decided to leave acting. He is the son of one of the most well-known filmmakers Yash Chopra. He is none other than Uday Chopra. 

Uday Chopra has mostly acted in films under his father's production house, Yash Raj Films. The actor made his acting debut in 2000 with the movie Mohabbatein which also starred Jimmy Shergil, Shah Rukh Khan, Shamita Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in key roles. Before venturing into acting, he worked as an assistant director in films like Lamhe, Parampara Darr, DDLJ, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and more. 

Other than Mohabbatein, Uday Chopra has also worked in films like Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Supari, Chara: A Joint Operation, Pyaar Impossible, Dhoom, and Dhoom 2 among others. Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrin Kaif-starrer Dhoom 3 in 2013 was his last film after which he quit acting. Most of his commercial hits were multi-starrer and he didn't have a single solo hit in his career as an actor.  After his stint with acting, Uday Chopra became a producer and made films like The Longest Week, and Grace of Monaco and was also the executive producer of the docu-series The Romantics. 

Uday Chopra then launched Yomics in 2012 under which he created four major comic series including Dhoom, Hum Tum, Ek Tha Tiger, and Daya Prochu. He is currently the CEO of YRF Entertainment, a Hollywood-based production company focused on developing, financing, and producing feature films and televisions for US and international markets. His family has a whopping net worth of Rs 9000 crore and has 3 production houses, BR Films, YRF, and Dharma Productions. Uday Chopra's brother Aditya Chopra is a popular filmmaker who has a whopping net worth of Rs 7200 crore. Uday, however, has a net worth of Rs 50 crore.

