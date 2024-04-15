Meet school topper star kid, father is worth Rs 1800 crore, he still rides buses, doesn't own car, or use social media

Over the last few years, with the advent of social media, star kids – those who haven’t even entered the film industry – have become stars on Instagram and Facebook. Being the public eye and accompanying their famous parents to film events means that they become popular years before they first face the camera, if they ever do. However, there still are a few who manage to stay under the radar, so much so that most fans don’t even know their face.

The star kid who has no social media, rides buses

Junaid Khan, the elder son of Aamir Khan, is one of the exceptions among today’s star kids. The aspiring actor is not on social media, which has shielded him from the public eye, a bit different from his contemporaries like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and even Shanaya Kapoor. In a recent interview with News 18, Aamir Khan had said that Junaid’s simplicity is such that he prefers to use public transport and travels in buses despite them owning several cars. “aaj tak usne mujhko allow nahi kiya gaadi lene ke liye, woh aaj tak public transport use karta hai, bus mein jata hai, train mein jata hai (Till date he has not allowed me to buy him a car. He still takes the public transport, travels in buses and trains),” the actor had said.”

Junaid was also a topper during his school days, a fact Aamir himself divulged in the same interview. “Class mein jo bacha first aata hai na, jo bhi subject puchho toh har cheez ka javaab aata hai, uss type ka bacha hai Junaid. (The kid who comes first in class, whatever you ask him in any subject, he’ll have an answer, that is Junaid),” Aamir had said. Aamir is one of the most successful and wealthiest actors in India with a reported net worth of Rs 1800 crore.

Junaid Khan’s journey in theatre and Bollywood

Before stepping into the world of cinema, Junaid Khan dedicated six years to the world of theatre. In 2017, he acted in Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children. In 2023, after six years of experience in theatre, Junaid finally ventured towards fims.

Junaid will make his big screen acting debut with Maharaja, a Yash Raj Films production that will stream on Netflix. The shoot of the film has been completed but no release date has been announced yet. After this, the actor is currently filming an untitled love story opposite Sai Pallavi in Japan.

