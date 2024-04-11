Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Benefits of eating coconut malai

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 8 fast-friendly desserts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Aamir Khan and his sons, Junaid and Azad celebrated Eid with paparazzi, and netizens are impressed with their simplicity.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Azad Khan (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood's 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan was spotted outside his building with his sons Junaid and Azad, distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. He also has a sister, Ira. Azad is the son of Aamir and his second wife, Kiran Rao.

The visuals show Aamir wearing a white plain kurta pyjama and rounded off his look with black slippers. His elder son, Junaid, wore a white chikankari kurta and paired it with blue denim jeans.

Azad wore a white chikankari kurta and a matching plain pyjama.The trio can be seen happily posing together for the lenses. Aamir adorably holds his sons close to him while they get clicked. There were sounds of dhol beats around his residence.

The paps can be seen asking Aamir, "ek photo aapki akele me lete hain," to which the superstar smiles and replies, "nahi saath me hi lete hain". Aamir, who was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', further said: "Eid Mubarak" to everyone present there. He then distributed sweets to the paparazzi. Aamir then handed over the box of sweets to the camerapersons and said: "Sabko baant do." He also ate a piece of sweet from the hands of a paparazzi.

On the professional front, he next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline. The actor also recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies', along with his ex-wife Kiran. The film is directed by Kiran and stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Meanwhile, Junaid is set to make his film debut with the upcoming movie 'Maharaj', directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT Kanpur graduate who went to US, then became a monk at 30 due to..

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Ramtek Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement