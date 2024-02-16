Twitter
Meet singer-turned-actor who used to sing in weddings for Rs 150, now owns cars worth over Rs 4 crore, he charges...

Popular singer who is set to make his Bollywood debut, used to sing at weddings for Rs 150.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

Singers like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and more have not only gained success through their upbeat and entertaining songs but have also entertained the audience with their performances in the film. Now, another singer is all set to make his acting debut. 

The singer we are talking about has given a number of chartbusters and he recently revealed that he started working at the age of 9. Now, he is one of the top singers in the country. He is none other than Guru Randhawa. 

Guru Randhawa was born Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa and was named Guru by the rapper Bohemia who would shorten his full name while on stage. The singer started singing at the age of 9. He started by doing small shows in Gurdaspur and then began performing in Delhi, at small parties and functions. 

Talking about the same, he recently said in an interview with Indian Express, "My parents always wanted to see me on TV. They used to make me sing at every wedding. I used to sing at all the weddings in my village and would manage to earn around Rs 100- 150. Someone used to give me Rs 10, someone would give me Rs 20, matlab tabh se kamaai kar raha hoon main, I was in Class 3 or 4 when I started." 

He added, "At the time Rs 20-30 was a big deal and I stopped asking for pocket money from my dad. My parents realized that this is what I wanted to do and I am good at it, so they never stopped me from doing it." 

The actor now reportedly charges Rs 15 lakh per song and has a whopping net worth of Rs 50 crore. Apart from a luxurious house, Guru Randhawa also owns a swanky collection of cars which is reportedly worth over Rs 4 crore. His car collection includes a yellow colored Mercedes C Class which costs somewhere between Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 1.4 crores, a black Lamborghini Gallardo worth Rs 2.1 crore, a Range Rover Evoque which is priced at Rs 66.60 lakhs, a BMW 3 series GT, a sedan available in a price range of Rs 42.50 Lakh to Rs 50.70 Lakh, Dodge challenger SRT worth rs 50 lakh and Cadillac as well which costs somewhere around Rs 1.2 crore.

The singer who is best known for his hit tracks like Moon Rise, Lahore, Yaar Mod Do, Patola, and more, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher, in a film called Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The film is a fun love story with a modern take and a traditional setting and has hit the theatres on February 16.

