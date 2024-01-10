Headlines

Meet only Indian actress with action franchise, didn't want to enter Bollywood, has Rs 206 crore net worth, husband is..

Rani Mukherjee had revealed in one of her interviews that she never wanted to get into acting, rather she wanted to complete her studies. However, due to the family's poor financial condition, her mother introduced her to the film world.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 09:49 AM IST

Nowadays, Bollywood actresses do everything from romance to action in films, but in the 80s and 90s, the way the industry worked was completely different. In those times, to become a heroine on screen, it was considered necessary to have a fair complexion and a tall stature. In such a period, many actresses like Kajol and Rani Mukerji emerged, who made a mark in films despite not having a fair complexion and tall stature.

Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'. Her first film was successful in earning decent money at the box office. The actress also left a good impact on the audience through the film. Rani Mukerji is one of the most successful actresses of the 90s, but do you know that she never wanted to enter the world of acting?

Rani Mukherjee had revealed in one of her interviews that she never wanted to get into acting, rather she wanted to complete her studies. However, due to the family's poor financial condition, her mother introduced her to the film world. 

In an interview given to India Today, Rani said, "The strange thing is that I myself never wanted to get into acting. My mother knew about my dreams before me and it was she who convinced me to sign my first film."

Rani said she felt she could never become a 'typical heroine'. She said, "My height is very short and my voice is also not like a heroine. My complexion is a bit dark and because of all these reasons, when I started, I never thought that I could become an actress."

Proving all these notions wrong, Rani Mukerji has given many superhit films during her 26-year-long career. Also, she is the only Bollywood actress who has a superhit action franchise in her name.

'Mardaani' was released in 2014 and proved to be a game-changer film in Rani Mukerji's career. In this film, the actress was seen in the role of a strong female police officer who is engaged wholeheartedly in the mission of exposing a child trafficking gang. 

The first installment of the superhit franchise 'Mardaani' was a huge success at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 21 crore, this film did a business of more than Rs 59.55 crore at the worldwide box office.

The second installment of the film, 'Mardaani 2', was released in 2019 and was also a big hit. Made with a budget of Rs 27 crore, 'Mardaani 2' earned Rs 67.12 crore at the box office.

According to media reports, Rani Mukerji currently charges Rs 6-7 crore for each of her films. The total net worth of the actress is Rs 206 crores.

READ | Meet Pooja Desai, superstar Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, she works as..

