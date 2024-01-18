Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who quit high paying job to become actor, took tuitions to make ends meet, now OTT star, earns...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet IIT graduate who quit high paying job to become actor, took tuitions to make ends meet, now OTT star, earns...

This outsider, who left his high-paying job to become an actor, has now become an OTT star.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

article-main
IIT alumnus who became OTT star
From Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sushant Singh Rajput to Shah Rukh Khan, time and again, the outsiders have proved their acting chops and impressed the audience. Another actor who doesn’t belong to any film family, left his high-paying job to enter the entertainment industry. 

The actor we are talking about is an IIT alumnus who left his job in a multinational company to become an actor and is now ruling the OTT space. He is none other than Jitendra Kumar. 

Born in Khairthal, a small village in Rajasthan On September 1, 1990, Jitnedra Kumar had a fascination with imitating Shah Rukh Khan, Nana Patekar, and Amitabh Bachchan. After completing his secondary education, his father sent him to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance exam. Being an intelligent child, he cleared the paper and got admission into IIT Kharagpur. 

While studying civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur, Jitendra Kumar started developing an interest in acting and later did several stage plays as the Governor of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at the IIT where he met Biswapati Sarkar, Executive Creative Director and Writer at The Viral Fever. talking about the same he said in an interview, "While I was pursuing my B. Tech in civil engineering, I began actively participating in the college theatre scene. It was the first time I encountered a proper stage, lights, script, and everything else." 

Later, after graduating in 2012, he joined TVF as an actor, however, things weren't working for him. He then took one of the most difficult calls of his life and decided to quit TVF to join a Japanese multinational construction company in Bengaluru. However, things took a U-turn when TVF released Munna Jazbati, a comedy sketch where Jitendra plays an over-emotional intern and, within no time, the video went viral. Within eight months of his joining, he left his high-paying job to become an actor and decided to go to Mumbai. 

However, his struggles had just started. To make ends meet, he started tutoring students and preparing them for IIT exams at a coaching center to make ends meet. He worked on acting assignments from Monday to Friday to help pay his bills. He told in an interview, "I drew out all my IIT JEE notes and started studying again. Eventually, I started teaching. So I used to teach the students in coaching institutes on Sundays. It was a very different experience for me." 

Before gaining widespread acclaim and fame with Kota Factory in which he played the role of the famous IIT coaching faculty member Jeetu Bhaiya in the series, he played side roles in series like TVF Pitchers, TVF Bachelors, Bisht, Please!, F.A.T.H.E.R.S, ImMature and more. He made his debut in 2014 in the film Shuruaat Ka Interval and then starred in various movies like Gone Kesh, Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan, Jaadugar, and his latest release Dry Day. In 2020, he established himself as the OTT star with his series Panchayat. 

Now, the actor is one of the highest-paid OTT stars who reportedly charges Rs 4 lakh per series. He is now awaiting the release of his series Panchayat's upcoming season. The third season of the popular series was scheduled to be released on January 15, however, it has now been delayed but will be released this year. 

