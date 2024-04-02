Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Bollywood actor, who was thrown out by Mahesh Bhatt, fell in love with married star, once beat up cops, is now...

Mahesh Bhatt got very angry when Ashutosh Rana touched his feet.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 04:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ashutosh Rana (Credit: YouTube/screenshot)
Ashutosh Ramnarayan Neekhra,  popularly known as Ashutosh Rana, has been entertaining us for years. But do you know he was once thrown out of a set by Mahesh Bhatt for touching his feet?

Well! Yes, it may shock you but Mahesh Bhatt got very angry when Ashutosh met him for the first time and touched his feet. He asked security to not let such people enter the set. After this, Ashutosh tried a lot to meet him again. When Ashutosh met him for the second time, he told Mahesh that his parents had taught him to take blessings from elders by touching their feet.

This melted Mahesh Bhatt who later gave him the first break of his life. It was Swabhimaan, directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Love life:

Ahshutosh fell in love with Renuka who already saw a failed marriage. They spoke over call for months. Later, the actor confessed his feelings to her and they got married in 2001.

When he beat up cops

While speaking to Lallantop, Ashutosh, who was the student lead back then said, “one day I learned from a friend that cops had beaten up two of our other friends. This was happening at Civil Lines so we rushed there and saw that two cops were beating them. Then the matter flipped, when I also started beating them (the cops). I knew then that this matter won’t be settled here. I asked my friend to run to the university and gather students, before we are taken to the police station. We had our English exams the next day!”

He added, “I feel like I was a different person then! I knew if I run, they will beat me and bring me back from the point they catch me. So it was better to directly sit in the van. There was absolute chaos there. By the time I reached the police station, close to 1,500 students had surrounded it. Calls were made by politicians; it was decided that I won’t be locked up inside as I had my English exams the next day. So, I was put in a room, with windows open, where I studied with the boys. The cops were adamant that they won’t let me go.”

“I sat for the exams and immediately after that, we sat on a hunger strike at civil line sto, calling for the suspension of the cops. Those students had not done any even teasing and yet were beaten up. Eve teasing is a terrible thing to do and boys of our group were never involved in it.

“The issue became very big. We reached Indore where the then CM was attending a function. We barged in, sat in his car and said you are not paying attention to what is happening. They were then eventually transferred."

On the worth front, the actor recently appeared in the blockbuster Fighter which starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor.

