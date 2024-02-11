Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's...': Ex-Australia captain on India's squad for the rest of England series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Teams to win most U19 World Cup titles

Teams to defend title across different T20 leagues

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

Anju Mahendru, the model and actress, who is known for her performances in movies such as Jewel Thief, Bandhan, Intaqam, and the TV series Kahiin to Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was in a live-in relationship with Rajesh Khanna.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood's first superstar, heartthrob of the 60s, Rajesh Khanna had an unmatchable, mad fan following among girls. Before Shah Rukh Khan claimed the title of King of Romance, Rajesh was known as Sapno ka Rajkumar. Rajesh Khanna has millions of women, who would do anything to glimpse their favourite Kaka.

In March 1973, several female fans of Rajesh Khanna felt heartbroken when they learned that their prince charming had found a life partner for him, and got settled with Dimple Kapadia. However, many don't know the reason why Kaka decided to get married to Dimple. Rajesh's big decision to settle down comes from a heartbreak. Before Rajesh and Dimple came together, there was another girl in his life, and their breakup broke the actor to such an extent, that he decided to marry Dimple. 

The girl who broke Rajesh Khanna's heart is...

Anju Mahendru. Yes, as per several media reports, Rajesh and Anju were in a very serious, live-in relationship, and their romance somewhere affected newcomer Anju's career in those days. Anju started her career as a model at 14, and she went on to star in popular movies such as Jewel Thief, Bandhan, Intaqam and Dastak. 

After Anju and Rajesh went into a relationship, Anju became a devoted girlfriend, and even Rajesh was initially supported towards her career. After staying in a 7-year live-in relationship, Rajesh and Anju broke up. But why? 

Anju's non-commitment to marry Rajesh affected their relationship badly

Reportedly, after Rajesh turned 27, his mother wanted him to get married, and the actor proposed to Anju to marry him, but she rejected him. A few years later, he again proposed her to, but Anju didn't change her decision. Anju wanted to focus on her career and wanted to establish herself as a heroine. While Anju was dating Rajesh, her link-up rumours with cricketer Gary Sobers and later Imtiaz Khan attracted headlines. Since Anju rejected Rajesh's proposal several times, the miffed actor decided to end their relationship, and they broke up in 1972.

Despite their ugly past, Anju and Rajesh became friends after 17 years 

After Rajesh married Dimple, he didn't speak to Anju for 17 years. However, in 1988, the two buried the hatchet and became friends again. Anju became an emotional strength to Kaka. Anju also became cordial with Dimple, and they were spotted together at family functions. However, Rajesh and Anju still had arguments, and there was a rift between them, until...

Anju stood by Rajesh till his last breath

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Anju stood by Rajesh till his last breath. He said, "After I learnt of Khanna’s death through the media, I thought of Anju because I knew she would be affected by his death. I managed to reach her late at night and learnt that Khanna and Anju had got together in the last years of his life. She used to take care of his medical needs and even accompanied him to the hospital. Holding back her tears, she told me, ‘My only consolation is that I was holding his hand when he took his last breath’.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE