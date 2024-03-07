Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

From Sushant Singh Rajput, and Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan, many actors who started their journey on the small screen, became stars with their performances on the big screen and have won several hearts. Another actress who once worked as a background dancer is now a well-known name in Bollywood too.

The actress we are talking about became a household name with her performances in various television shows and has also given two Rs 100 crore hits in Bollywood. She is none other than Mouni Roy.

Mouni Roy was studying mass communication when she left her studies to pursue her dream, try her luck in acting, and come to Mumbai. She started her journey as a background dancer in Abhishek Bachchan’s film Run and later she got a role in Ektaa Kapoor’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. This show established Mouni as a popular actress.

After participating in several TV shows, the actress starred in her first Punjabi film in 2011, Hero Hitler in Love. She then attained fame and became a household name after her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. With Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin, Mouni established herself as one of the leading actresses in the television industry.

Mouni then made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2018 film Gold which was a box office success. She also had a special appearance in Yash's KGF Chapter 1 in one of the songs in Hindi version. In 2022 she stole the show with her performance as the antagonist Junoon in the movie Brahmastra Part One Shiva which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

According to reports, Mouni Roy now charges Rs 1 crore per film and lives a luxurious lifestyle. The actress launched her own restaurant in Mumbai named Badmaash last year and has now also opened a franchise of her restaurant. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

Mouni Roy is now set to entertain the audience with her upcoming series Showtime. The series also stars Emraan Hashmi and Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makhwana, and Naseeruddin Shah along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to release on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.