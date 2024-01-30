Meet actress who made debut at 13, starred in India’s first soap opera, taught Shah Rukh Khan acting; is daughter of...

This actress who debuted at 13, is Shah Rukh Khan's batchmate and 'bestest friend'.

Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen chemistry with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and Deepika Padukone is something fans can’t over. He also shares a great bond with most of his heroines in real life. However, do you know his ‘bestest friend’ has not starred with her in any of the films.

The actress we are talking about has starred in India’s first soap opera, Hum Log and is the daughter of popular Bollywood actress Sushma Seth. She is none other than Divya Seth.

Divya Seth made her acting debut with the India’s first soap opera Hum Log. The show aired on Doordarshan from 1984-85 and concluded at 154 episodes. It was the story of a middle-class family’s struggles and aspirations. Within a short span of time, Badki, Nanhe, Chutki, and Lajwanti became household names to whom people could easily relate. The serial dealt deftly with issues that were prevalent at the time. Divya played the role of Manjhli in the TV series.

Divya is the daughter of popular Bollywood actress Sushma Seth who is known for her roles in movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nagina, Suryavanshi, Heer Ranjha, Shaandaar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and more.

Divya Seth and Shah Rukh Khan took training together at Barry John acting classes and the superstar once shared an image with her and captioned it, “Shah Rukh Khan 2015 took to his Twitter and while sharing a picture with Divya Seth, the actor wrote, “My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don’t hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings.”

Well, Divya Seth and Shah Rukh Khan also shared the screen together in TV show Dil Darya in 1988. Divya Seth’s other notable TV shows include Adhikaar, Daraar, and Sparsh among others.

Not only this, the actress also played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Imtiaz Ali’s hit Jab We Met. Her other notable films include English Winglish with Sridevi, Dil Dhadakne Do with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah among others. She has also starred in various web series like City of Dreams, Duranga, The Married Woman, and Sandwiched Forever among others.