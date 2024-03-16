Twitter
Meet actress who left high-paying job for acting, became a star, married a divorced actor, her husband is..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who completed their studies at reputable colleges in India and then went on to work at popular companies at a high-paying job. However, they realised their passion for acting soon after and entered the film world, leaving their life before it behind. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who left her high-paying job to pursue her passion for acting and succeeded in making a place for herself in the industry. 

The actress we are talking about today is Ekta Kaul. The actress was born in Srinagar, Kashmir. She completed her graduation in biotechnology and went on to get an MBA. Ekta Kaul was working with Nestle. She was posted in Mumbai when she started to explore a career in acting. 

Ekta Kaul made a superhit debut with the TV serial 'Rab Se Sohna Isshq' in which she played the lead role of Sahiba. The serial only ran for a year but Ekta Kaul garnered a lot of popularity for her looks and acting skills. 

Ekta Kaul was also a contestant in season 6 of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. After this, she played some memorable roles in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Mere Angne Mein'.

Ekta Kaul recently also played short roles in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon'. 

For the unversed, Ekta Kaul dated her 'Rab Se Sohna Isshq' co-star Kanan Malhotra but the couple split in 2013.

Ekta Kaul then married Sumeet Vyas on September 15, 2018. They have a son, Ved, born in 2020. This was Sumeet's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale for 7 years. The couple divorced in 2017. 

