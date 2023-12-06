Meet actress who entered Bollywood by chance, became a superstar, faced heartbreak 3 times, is unrecognisable now

Salma Agha had come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer and had reached Naushad Ali's house, where she met filmmaker BR Chopra. BR Chopra liked the voice and style of the actress at first sight, after which he offered the film to Salma Agha.

Many actresses of the 80s and 90s have now completely disappeared from the screen. Today, we are going to talk about a famous actress of that era. This actress, who once ruled the films, is now very difficult to recognise at a glance because now her look has completely changed.

The actress we are talking about here today is Salma Agha. Salma Agha entered the world of acting in the year 1982 with the film 'Nikaah'. In this film, this actress was seen in the lead role with Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar.

Salma Agha became a star overnight after her debut film. She entered Bollywood at the age of just 17 and after the success of her debut film, her stardom reached its peak, but Salma Agha could not maintain her success and stardom and she suddenly disappeared from the industry.

Speaking about Salma Agha's career, though she was among the top actresses, Salma Agha never wanted to enter the world of acting and became an actress just by chance. The story of the beginning of Salma Agha's film journey is also quite interesting. So, let us tell you how the coincidence of Salma Agha coming into films happened.

Salma Agha had come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer and had reached Naushad Ali's house, where she met filmmaker BR Chopra. BR Chopra liked the voice and style of the actress at first sight, after which he offered the film to Salma Agha.

Salma Agha later proved her acting prowess by performing brilliantly in many excellent films like 'Pati Patni Aur Tawaif', 'Oonche Log', and 'Jungle Ki Beti'. The actress also sang in many of her films and was also nominated for Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer for many songs. However, she was able to win the award only for her debut film ‘Nikaah’.

Salma Agha's song 'Dil Ke Armaan Aansoon Mein Beh Gaye..' still remains on the lips of broken-hearted lovers. There are many of her songs like ‘Dil Ki Arzoo Thi’, and ‘Fiza Bhi Hain Jawan’ which are still very popular among the people of the 90s.

Now, if we talk about the personal life of the actress, then like her professional life, Salma Agha's personal life was also not very successful. The actress went through three failed marriages in her life but could never find the love she wanted.

Salma Agha was in a relationship in the 1980s with London-based businessman Ayaz Sipra. This relationship did not develop into marriage. She has been married three times. Her first husband was Javed Sheikh in the 1980s. She was then married to the squash player Rahmat Khan from 1989 to 2010 and they have two children together – Zara "Sasha" Agha Khan and Ali Agha Khan (Liaqat Ali Khan).

In 2011, she married Manzar Shah, a Dubai-based businessman.

Caught in the dilemma of love, marriage, and divorce, the actress ruined her career. After proving to be a flop in Bollywood, Salma Agha also tried her luck in Pakistani films, but her success did not work there either. Now, this actress may be away from the film screen and limelight, but even at the age of 67, she lives a very cool and stylish life.

