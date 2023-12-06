Headlines

Meet Bollywood's richest couple, it's not Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena

Behind Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra who have a combined net worth of Rs 7400 crore. Next on the list are Sonam Kapoor and Anant Ahuja who have a combined net worth of Rs 4900 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

The Bollywood industry consists of many couples adorned with enormous wealth individually and combined. From brand deals, and business ventures to film fees, these couples enjoy a joint net worth of crores. But, do you know who is the richest couple in Bollywood? It's not Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. 

Reports state that Bollywood's richest couple is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple has been married for 32 years and have three kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan reportedly have a joint net worth of a whopping Rs 8096 crore. 

As per a report in Lifestyle Asia, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and took home Rs 100 crore each for his hit films this year 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. He also took a 60% share of earnings from Atlee’s directorial. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also co-founded and are Managing Directors of Red Chillies Entertainment, their production house. Gauri Khan is also a celebrity interior designer and runs her studio named Gauri Khan Designs. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's most valued asset is their Mumbai home, Mannat, which is reportedly valued at Rs 200 crore. 

Behind Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra who have a combined net worth of Rs 7400 crore. Next on the list are Sonam Kapoor and Anant Ahuja who have a combined net worth of Rs 4900 crore. 

Here are some other famous Bollywood couples and their combined net worth 

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a combined net worth of Rs 3542 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have an estimated joint net worth of Rs 2994 crore

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a joint net worth of Rs 1968 crore

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have an estimated Rs 1300 crore combined net worth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have a combined net worth of Rs 1006 crore

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly enjoy a joint net worth of Rs 744 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have an estimated combined net worth of Rs 720 crore.

