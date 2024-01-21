Headlines

Bollywood

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

Director Shoojit Sircar provided her with the opportunity to enter Bollywood with the film 'Madras Cafe,' where she played the role of Ruby Singh, John Abraham's wife.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:54 AM IST

In Bollywood, fate often plays a role in steering individuals towards the glamour industry, and one such actress is Raashii Khanna, who made an unplanned entry into films and has now become a prominent name in the cinema world. Born on November 30, 1990, in Delhi, the 32-year-old actress is a graduate in English from Delhi University. From a young age, Raashii showed academic prowess and had initially aspired to become an IAS officer. However, her journey took an unexpected turn towards the world of films.

During her college days, Raashii Khanna engaged in copywriting and worked in the advertising field. Modelling offers soon followed, and she transitioned into a successful modelling career. Director Shoojit Sircar provided her with the opportunity to enter Bollywood with the film 'Madras Cafe,' where she played the role of Ruby Singh, John Abraham's wife. Despite limited screen time, Raashii garnered attention and was praised for her performance. 

Raashii Khanna then ventured into South cinema with her debut in 'Oohalu Gusagusalade.' She has since become a highly popular actress in the South, featuring in numerous successful films. Raashii's upcoming project is the film 'Yodha,' co-starring Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, which is scheduled for release in March. 

