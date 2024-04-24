Meet actress who worked with superstars, gave superhit TV show, rejected hit films for B grade movies, she is now..

In 1974, Nazneen played the role of Jaya Bachchan's sister in the film 'Kora Kagaz', which won her critical acclaim. Nazneen was offered many films after 'Kora Kagaz' but everyone told her "there was a wonderful role of a sister".

The film and television industry is such a place that can make people reach heights of success overnight. Many actors gained immense fame in the industry but then disappeared from the screen and are now living an anonymous life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who gained immense popularity in the '70s and '80s. Her most popular role to this date remains that of Kunti, mother of the Pandava brothers, in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat'.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Nazneen who was born in the year 1958 in Kolkata but later moved to Mumbai with her parents. Nazneen completed her schooling at Hill Grange High School where actress Neetu Singh was her classmate. Neetu would invite her to her mother’s flat for lunch.

Nazneen was active in the film industry in the 1970s and 1980s. She began her career in the film industry with 'Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa' (1972), directed by Satyen Bose. Nazeen, belonging to a Muslim family, was also suggested by the director to change her screen name but Nazneen chose to be herself and find success in the industry.

In 1974, Nazneen played the role of Jaya Bachchan's sister in the film 'Kora Kagaz', which won her critical acclaim. Nazneen was offered many films after 'Kora Kagaz' but everyone told her "there was a wonderful role of a sister". She once said in an interview in 1976, "They all thought I was good only for goody-goody roles."

Nazeen went on to work in Bollywood films like 'Chalte Chalte' (1976) and 'Dildaar' (1977). Her most memorable role was when she played Kunti in 'Mahabharat'.

However, despite working in successful films, Nazneen was often offered the role of the actress's sister in films. At this time, Nazneen took a gamble on her career and declined all those offers.

Nazneen rejected the offers because she was already playing the lead role in a few "B" class films and the producers of these films told her that if she accepted the sisters’ roles then their films would suffer at the box office.

Nazneen was active in the film industry till the year 1990. There is no concrete information about her whereabouts now. Nazneen, once touted to be a superstar in the film industry, is now living an anonymous life away from the world of glitz and glamour.

READ | Meet actor who gave 11 back-to-back hit films, was to break Rajesh Khanna's record, then faced boycott due to..