Meet actor who gave 11 back-to-back hit films, was to break Rajesh Khanna's record, then faced boycott due to..

Varun Dhawan gave 11 consecutive hit films in the first 6 years of his career from 2012 to 2018. There was a time when he was compared with superstars like Rajesh Khanna, who had given 17 consecutive hit films in his career.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He was born on April 24, 1987, to film director David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan gave 11 consecutive hit films in the first 6 years of his career. There was a time when Varun Dhawan was expected to break Rajesh Khanna's record of 17 consecutive hit films but after the film 'Kalank', his career went on the back seat.

'Kalank' was a commercial failure and the ongoing debate on nepotism, which began after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, also impacted Varun Dhawan's career. 

Varun Dhawan once gave 11 consecutive hit films but four out of his last six films have been super flops.

Varun Dhawan completed his graduation in business studies from Nottingham Trent University and started his career in films as an assistant director to Karan Johar in 'My Name Is Khan' (2010). He made his acting debut in 2012 and became a breakthrough star with several films after that including 'Main Tera Hero' (2014), 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' (2014), 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' (2017)', 'Dilwale' (2015), 'Dishoom' (2016), 'Judwaa 2' (2017), 'ABCD 2' (2015), and 'Sui Dhaaga' (2018).

Varun Dhawan gave 11 consecutive hit films in the first 6 years of his career from 2012 to 2018. There was a time when he was compared with superstars like Rajesh Khanna, who had given 17 consecutive hit films in his career.

But, before Varun Dhawan could break his record, his career took a back seat with Karan Johar's film 'Kalank'. Even though he could not break Rajesh Khanna's record, he definitely equaled Shah Rukh Khan's record of 11 consecutive hit films.

Out of the last 6 films of Varun's career, four films have been flops. Overall, Varun has worked in 17 films in his 12-year career, out of which 13 have been hits.

Varun Dhawan will next star in the action film 'Baby John', produced by Atlee, a remake of the Tamil film 'Theri' (2016). He will also be seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Indian spinoff of the American drama series 'Citadel'. He will also be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

As for his personal life, in January 2021, Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The couple is now expecting their first child together. As one of the youngest and highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema, Varun Dhawan's estimated net worth is Rs 381 crore, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

