Bollywood

Meet actress who wanted to become criminal lawyer, chose acting instead, became a superstar, her net worth is..

While many people now know Kareena Kapoor Khan as a superstar, she had different dreams and ambitions before she entered the film industry. Many people are unaware that Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to become a criminal lawyer.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

If there is a big film family associated with Bollywood, it is assumed that the children of this family will also work in films. This philosophy is correct to a large extent, however, today we will tell you about an actress who belongs to one of the most famous and oldest film families. Despite having such a strong background in films, this actress wanted to pursue a different career path. This actress tried to make a career in law but destiny had other plans as she found her calling in front of the camera and never looked back. Today, this actress is one of the most revered and highest-paid actors in India. 

The actress we are talking about is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. She and her sister Karisma Kapoor are the first two girls of the Kapoor family who entered the film industry. Before them, girls from the Kapoor family were not allowed to work. 

While many people now know Kareena Kapoor Khan as a superstar, she had different dreams and ambitions before she entered the film industry. Many people are unaware that Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to become a criminal lawyer. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that while she grew up on film sets and always wanted to be an actress, there was a time when she considered becoming a criminal lawyer. She even went to a Law school to fulfill her dream but realised it wasn’t meant for her. In an interview, Bebo once revealed, "I did try to sign myself up at the government law college. I did go for 5 days. Most of my family laughed at that though. They said the 'Kapoor family doesn't have brains. Later, when I saw the size of the books, I was like, I don’t think this is for me. So, I did keep the option open of wanting to be a lawyer. I don’t know what I was thinking! But I can’t even imagine myself not being in front of the camera."

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her film debut in the year 2000 with 'Refugee' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She has been a leading lady in Hindi cinema for more than 20 years now. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Saif Ali Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have two children - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The net worth of Kareena Kapoor Khan is estimated to be Rs 485 crore.

