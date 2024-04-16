Twitter
Meet actor who played Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's childhood roles, worked in superhit films, quit acting, is now..

Vishal Desai is known for playing a child actor in 'Anokha Bandhan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Apnapan', and 'Yaarana', among others. He last played the role of a child actor in the film 'Aakhri Sanghursh'. He stopped acting after that.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

article-main
The 70s and 80s were a big year for Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna ruling the industry, thanks to their blockbuster films. Among them was also a child artist who won hearts by playing Amitabh Bachchan's childhood characters in films. This child artist, named Master Bittoo, is remembered to this day for playing some of the most iconic roles in superhit films. 

Master Bittoo was an expert in playing the childhood roles of superstars in the films of the 70s. He got to play Amitabh Bachchan's childhood role many times and due to this, he got a lot of name and fame. Not only this, Master Bittoo also got many films with superstars like Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna. Master Bittoo was his screen name. His real name is Vishal Desai. 

Vishal Desai is known for playing a child actor in 'Anokha Bandhan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Apnapan', and 'Yaarana', among others. He last played the role of a child actor in the film 'Aakhri Sanghursh'. He stopped acting after that.

After earning a name for himself as a child actor, Vishal Desai turned to direction. He has worked as an assistant director for several films 'Baghban', 'Baabul', and 'Bhoothnath'. Vishal Desai is also a popular name in the TV world and has directed many daily soaps including 'Kamini Damini', 'Dholki', and 'Veergati'. In addition to all this, Vishal Desai also works as a creative director in an entertainment channel.

Vishal last directed the movie 'Veergati' starring Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha. This film was streamed on Zee 5 in Marathi and Hindi.

