Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Anjali Ameer was born in November 1995 in Kozhikode, Kerala. So far, in her career, she has appeared in films like 'Peranbu', 'Ammu', and 'Suvarna Purushan'. Her debut film 'Pernabu', made for Rs 4 crore, earned Rs 7.2 crore at the box office.

Many people struggle their whole lives to find an identity for themselves. Some realise it far too late while others practice self-acceptance and forge a path for themselves that leads them to live a life of fulfillment. Today, we will tell you about Anjali Ameer, a celebrated trans actress known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'. Anjali Ameer was born a male but she soon realised that she was a woman trapped in a man's body. After accepting herself, Anjali Ameer transformed herself into a beautiful woman and decided to live her truth. Let us tell you that Anjali Ameer is quickly climbing the success ladder and is building a name for herself in the Malayalam film industry.

Anjali Ameer made her debut in 2018 with the film 'Peranbu'. In her debut film, Anjali Ameer worked opposite superstar Mammootty. She played the role of his wife in the film.

Anjali Ameer was known as Jamsheer before undergoing gender reassignment surgery. She became popular with 'Bigg Boss Malayalam'. Anjali Ameer decided to undergo gender change when she was 20. You will be surprised to know that Anjali Ameer is the first trans woman to play a lead role in a film.

Anjali Ameer may have found success now but her life initially, was very difficult. She did not allow her real identity to be revealed to anyone at home. Once, in an interview with ETimes, Anjali Ameer revealed that people considered her feminity a problem and said that she needed hormone treatment. The people around her used to embarrass and harass her a lot.

Anjali Ameer also mentioned, “I didn’t seek counselling because I was certain that I was a girl and all I desired was a female body. Consequently, I left home at the age of 10. If this were to occur today, I would have taken a different path."

Anjali Ameer was born in November 1995 in Kozhikode, Kerala. So far, in her career, she has appeared in films like 'Peranbu', 'Ammu', and 'Suvarna Purushan'. Her debut film 'Pernabu', made for Rs 4 crore, earned Rs 7.2 crore at the box office. While the film performed average at the box office, Anjali Ameer was praised for her performance.

Born into a conservative Muslim family as Jamsheer, Anjali Ameer endured abuse and bullying but rose through these challenges to find success. Before marking her debut in Tamil cinema, Anjali Ameer did various jobs and later got into modelling, to save money for her gender reassignment surgery.

READ | Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.