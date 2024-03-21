Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor who made Bollywood debut with Kareena, then gave many flop films, only did supporting roles, his sister is..

Tusshar Kapoor has been part of the industry for more than 20 years and has only given 1-2 hit films as a lead actor. His other box office hits have all seen him playing the supporting roles.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There are many superstars in Bollywood whose children also follow in their footsteps and decide to join the film industry. Today, we will tell you about a star kid who is the son of a superstar father but could not find success like him despite many years of struggle. This star kid, whose father ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s, struggled his entire career with only one or two hit films in his name. This actor failed to be recognised as a lead hero and now, is only seen doing supporting roles in films. 

The actor we are talking about today is Tusshar Kapoor, son of Bollywood's 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra. Tusshar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 2001 opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film, titled Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', a remake of the Telugu super hit 'Tholi Prema', was successful at the box office but unfortunately, Tusshar Kapoor could not capitalise on his debut film's success. 

'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', directed by Satish Kaushik, was made for only Rs 7 crore but went on to earn Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Tusshar Kapoor has been part of the industry for more than 20 years and has only given 1-2 hit films as a lead actor. His other box office hits have all seen him playing the supporting roles.

Tusshar Kapoor was offered ample opportunities after his successful debut but most of his films flopped badly at the box office. This was the reason why makers also had to suffer a loss of crores. 

In his career so far, Tusshar Kapoor has given many consecutive flop films including 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Yeh Dil', 'Shart: The Challenge', and 'Insan'. This led to Tusshar Kapoor's career graph falling flat. 

To this date, the 'Golmaal' franchise remains one of Tusshar Kapoor's most successful films. While he did not speak a single dialogue in the film, Tusshar Kapoor was highly appreciated by the audiences for his character and comic timing. Tusshar Kapoor got a lot of love from the audience in his supporting roles but in the lead role, audiences' rejected him. 

Tusshar Kapoor has been in the industry for over two decades, but even today, he is struggling to achieve stardom like his father. Tusshar Kapoor comes from a family of superstars. While his father Jeetendra is a well-known actor in the industry, his sister, Ekta Kapoor is a television producer who is known as the queen of TV and is credited with changing how TV is viewed in Indian households.

