Millions of people in India want to become an actor and there are many who succeed in achieving the stardom easily but there are many who keep trying to become a star for a long time. There are a few actors in India who have managed to prove their mettle in the first attempt and in this story we will talk about an actor who made his debut at the age of 20 and became a superstar overnight. We are talking about Arvind Swamy who became a household name after working with veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Bombay actor Arvind Swamy started his career with Mani Ratnam's blockbuster film Thalapathi (1991), which also starred superstars like Rajinikanth and Mammootty. Arvind Swamy then went on to work in successful films such as Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Thani Oruvan (2015), and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

The super success of Roja and Bombay helped Arvind Swamy became a superstar. In 1997, Arvind Swamy worked with Kajol in National Award winning film Minsara Kanavu. In 1998, Arvind Swamy made his Bollywood debut with Juhi Chawla in Saat Rang Ka Sapne.

By the end of the 90s, Arvind Swamy's films were not performing well at the box office. Some of his films as a lead actor were canned, including Mahesh Bhatt's directorial debut with Aishwarya Rai and Anupam Kher. The production of two more films a long time and Arvind Swamy got so frustrated that he decided to quit acting in 2000.

In the mid-2000s, Arvind Swami, who was now managing his father's business, met with an accident in which his leg became partially paralyzed. Arvind Swamy took about 4-5 years to recover completely from this accident.

In 2005, Arvind Swami founded his company Talent Maximus, a company engaged in payroll processing and temporary staffing in India. According to several market tracking portals like Rocketreach, Talent Maximus' revenue in 2022 was USD 418 million (Rs 3300 crore). In 2013, Mani Ratnam convinced Arvind Swamy to return to films with Kadal. The actor then started doing supporting roles instead of lead roles but in his second innings he became very selective about his films. In 2021, Arvind Swamy made a comeback to Bollywood, when he played the role of MG Ramachandran in the Tamil-Hindi bilingual Thalaivi opposite Kangana Ranaut.