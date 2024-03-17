Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This singer once performed in restaurants, never learnt music, still has several international hits, worth Rs 200 crore

Gujarat: Foreign students attacked for offering namaz at university, 5 injured

Meet world's highest-paid debutant actor, outsider who made Rs 100 crore for first film, earned Rs 1400 crore in a year

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Patna Shuklla: Vivek Budakoti, Anushka Kaushik call men taking all important decisions at home a 'sad thing' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This singer once performed in restaurants, never learnt music, still has several international hits, worth Rs 200 crore

Meet world's highest-paid debutant actor, outsider who made Rs 100 crore for first film, earned Rs 1400 crore in a year

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Batters with most international centuries in 2024

8 most intelligent people ever born on Earth

Why Mughal emperor Babur was afraid of this Hindu king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

This singer once performed in restaurants, never learnt music, still has several international hits, worth Rs 200 crore

Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

Meet world's highest-paid debutant actor, outsider who made Rs 100 crore for first film, earned Rs 1400 crore in a year

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

This actor, who started his career with a B-grade film, became a superstar and a successful politician.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Ravi Kishan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unlike star kids, there are several actors who used to live in a chawl or had a struggling childhood and have now become superstars with their hard work over the years. One such actor who ran away from his house with a dream to become an actor became a superstar. 

The actor we are talking about used to play the role of Sita in a play, and his father, a dairy owner, wanted to kill him, however, his mother gave him Rs 500 and made him run away from the house so that he could pursue his dream to be an actor. He is none other than Ravi Kishan. 

Ravi Kishan used to live in a chawl in Mumbai's Santacruz, however, when his father's dairy business faced a crisis, they shifted to his village Jaunpur when he was just 10. Later, at the age of 17, he ran away from his house to become an actor and came back to live in Mumbai in a one-room flat with 12 people. He just had Rs 500 with him when he came to Mumbai but is now an owner of luxurious properties. 

He revealed in an interview with Etimes, " I was also a part of Ramleela, where I played the role of Sita. I believe that God plans your life. My father wanted me to do milk business and used to bash me up badly with a belt saying, 'Yeh tum nachaniya kya ban rahe ho?' But when I was 17, my mom gave me
500 and I ran away from home to come to Mumbai."

When he came to Mumbai, he started his career with a B-grade film which earned him Rs 5000. He finally got recognition when he appeared in a supporting role in Salman Khan's hit Tere Naam. However, there came a time when he was not earning well in Bollywood and then he was offered a film in Bhojpuri cinema and on his mother's advice, he took the offer. This was the beginning of his becoming a superstar. 

Ravi Kishan then worked in several Bhojpuri films like Gabbar Singh, Janam Janam Ke Saath, Dulha Milal Dildar, Hum Toh Ho Gyi Tumhar, Raja and more and became a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema. His stardom in the Bhojpuri cinema was unmatchable. 

Bhojpuri films got Ravi Kishan the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2006 and hsi stint in the show made him a household name. After he came out of Bigg Boss, he started getting several offers. He told Brut India, "So then, my life began and I’ve never looked back, and then Bigg Boss happened. My dialogue ‘Zindagi jhandva, phir bhi ghamndva’ became a national dialogue, and after that, I got Mani Ratnam’s film, Shyam Benegal’s film, Anurag Kashyap’s film, and then I never looked back. Hindi cinema happened, then Telugu cinema happened."

Ravi Kishan has recently also impressed the Hindi audience with his back-to-back powerful performances in Mission Raniganj, his recent web series Maamla Legal Hai, also gained a blockbuster response from the audience and his performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has fans gushing over his acting chops. The actor who ran away from the house with just Rs 500, lived in Chawl, now owns a luxurious house reportedly worth Rs 72 lakhs and according to reports, he has a net worth of Rs 20 crore. Apart from being an actor, he is also a member of the ruling party, BJP. He contested general elections in 2019 from Gorakhpur and won by a high margin. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, who once struggled to arrange Rs 6 school fees, now owns Rs 60 crore house, is worth Rs 1800 crore

Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

Meet actress who worked with Sridevi, Sunny Deol, debut film was super flop, became a superstar overnight after..

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj combined, he is from..

Meet actor who studied at IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job for acting, worked with Manoj Bajpayee, became a star after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement