Meet actor, who grew up in chawl, ran away from home at 17 with only Rs 500, later became superstar, is now...

This actor, who started his career with a B-grade film, became a superstar and a successful politician.

Unlike star kids, there are several actors who used to live in a chawl or had a struggling childhood and have now become superstars with their hard work over the years. One such actor who ran away from his house with a dream to become an actor became a superstar.

The actor we are talking about used to play the role of Sita in a play, and his father, a dairy owner, wanted to kill him, however, his mother gave him Rs 500 and made him run away from the house so that he could pursue his dream to be an actor. He is none other than Ravi Kishan.

Ravi Kishan used to live in a chawl in Mumbai's Santacruz, however, when his father's dairy business faced a crisis, they shifted to his village Jaunpur when he was just 10. Later, at the age of 17, he ran away from his house to become an actor and came back to live in Mumbai in a one-room flat with 12 people. He just had Rs 500 with him when he came to Mumbai but is now an owner of luxurious properties.

He revealed in an interview with Etimes, " I was also a part of Ramleela, where I played the role of Sita. I believe that God plans your life. My father wanted me to do milk business and used to bash me up badly with a belt saying, 'Yeh tum nachaniya kya ban rahe ho?' But when I was 17, my mom gave me

500 and I ran away from home to come to Mumbai."

When he came to Mumbai, he started his career with a B-grade film which earned him Rs 5000. He finally got recognition when he appeared in a supporting role in Salman Khan's hit Tere Naam. However, there came a time when he was not earning well in Bollywood and then he was offered a film in Bhojpuri cinema and on his mother's advice, he took the offer. This was the beginning of his becoming a superstar.

Ravi Kishan then worked in several Bhojpuri films like Gabbar Singh, Janam Janam Ke Saath, Dulha Milal Dildar, Hum Toh Ho Gyi Tumhar, Raja and more and became a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema. His stardom in the Bhojpuri cinema was unmatchable.

Bhojpuri films got Ravi Kishan the first-ever season of Bigg Boss in 2006 and hsi stint in the show made him a household name. After he came out of Bigg Boss, he started getting several offers. He told Brut India, "So then, my life began and I’ve never looked back, and then Bigg Boss happened. My dialogue ‘Zindagi jhandva, phir bhi ghamndva’ became a national dialogue, and after that, I got Mani Ratnam’s film, Shyam Benegal’s film, Anurag Kashyap’s film, and then I never looked back. Hindi cinema happened, then Telugu cinema happened."

Ravi Kishan has recently also impressed the Hindi audience with his back-to-back powerful performances in Mission Raniganj, his recent web series Maamla Legal Hai, also gained a blockbuster response from the audience and his performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has fans gushing over his acting chops. The actor who ran away from the house with just Rs 500, lived in Chawl, now owns a luxurious house reportedly worth Rs 72 lakhs and according to reports, he has a net worth of Rs 20 crore. Apart from being an actor, he is also a member of the ruling party, BJP. He contested general elections in 2019 from Gorakhpur and won by a high margin.