Meet actor who gave 25 flops in a row, was still called a superstar, his one decision made Rajesh Khanna a superstar

The ‘Kapoor family’ has dominated Hindi cinema since the beginning and ‘Kapoor family’ has given many brilliant actors to Bollywood. In this article we will talk about an actor from the Kapoor family who gave 25 consecutive flop films but he was still regarded as a superstar of his time. The actor we are talking about is none other than the famous actor of the 60s, Shammi Kapoor, whose acting, dance and good looks had grabbed the attention of many fans. His acting style was so unique that Mohammad Rafi even had to change his way of singing for Shammi Kapoor. The actor enjoyed a massive female fan following but you would be surprised to know that Shammi Kapoor gave 25 flop films at the beginning of his career.

Shammi Kapoor initially wanted to become an aeronautical engineer and not an actor, but fate brought him into the world of acting. Since Shammi Kapoor was not very good in studies, he decided to become a hero. Shammi Kapoor then started working in his father's Prithvi Theater and worked in film 'Rajkumar' in 1964.

According to reports, Rajesh Khanna was not the first choice for 1969 blockbuster film 'Aradhana' and director Shakti Samant wanted Shammi Kapoor to work in this film, But at that time Shammi’s wife Geeta Bali had passed away and he decided to take a break from acting and that’s how Rajesh Khanna got the chance to work in Aradhana and became a superstar.

After giving many flop films in the initial phase of his career, Shammi Kapoor first superhit was 'Tumsa Nahi Dekha' which released in 1957. After this, from 1957 to 1971, the actor gave many hit films, including 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Junglee', 'Ujala', 'China Gate', 'Jaanwar' and 'Kashmir Ki Kali'. Shammi Kapoor’s last lead role was in Andaz in 1981 and his last role was in 'Rockstar'.