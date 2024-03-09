Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

Sunny Deol enjoys a massive fan following across India also because he has been an active part of the film industry for the past 40 years. The year 2001 was especially lucky for Sunny Deol as his film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was released in theatres and was a super hit.

Sunny Deol's name is included in the list of veteran actors of Bollywood. Till now, in his career, Sunny Deol has given many hit films at the box office, one of which was 'Gadar', which was released in the year 2001, but after this film, his impact at the box office watered down.

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', made at a budget of Rs 18.5 crore, earned a whopping Rs 133 crore at the box office after its release in June 2001. It went on to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film since 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' (1994). This film made Sunny Deol a superstar and gave him a different identity. But, Sunny Deol could not maintain the success and after this film, he did not do any such successful film again. His film career was a big disappointment after the success of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

After the film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', Sunny Deol worked in 33 films, including 'Kasam', 'Indian', 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam', '23rd March 1931: Shaheed', 'Jaani Dushman - Ek Anokhi Kahani', 'Karz - The Burden of Truth', among others.

According to Box Office India report, out of the 33 films in which Sunny Deol worked after 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 17 proved to be disasters and 10 proved to be flops. Also, till now only 2 hit films have come to his credit, the rest have been average.

Sunny Deol, in 2023, made a solid comeback by reprising his role in 'Gadar 2', which became the highest-grossing film of his career and the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time. Sunny Deol is the son of veteran superstar Dharmendra.

