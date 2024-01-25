Twitter
Meet actor whose debut film was blockbuster, made him a superstar, signed 60 films within days, he is now..

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Meet actor whose debut film was blockbuster, made him a superstar, signed 60 films within days, he is now..

After this, Rahul Roy's back-to-back films like 'Phir Teri Yaad Aayi', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Saajan Ke', 'Gumrah', and 'Majhdaar'. But, in none of them, Rahul could impress people with his acting.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

In the 90s, one such actor entered Hindi cinema whose first film became a superhit and he became a star overnight. But today, it is becoming difficult to recognize him through his latest pictures.

Today, we are talking about Rahul Roy, the romantic hero of the film 'Aashiqui' released in the 90s who not only made a place in the hearts of girls with his dashing looks but the youth also fell in love with the actor's style.

‘Aashiqui’ was Rahul Roy’s first film, creating a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. The film ran houseful for 6 months. This was the reason why Rahul became a star overnight and he had not one or two but 60 films in his kitty.

Rahul had also signed all these films and then he used to do three shifts a day to shoot them. But still, the actor was unable to manage the films, so he returned the money to 21 producers and left the films.

After this, Rahul Roy's back-to-back films like 'Phir Teri Yaad Aayi', 'Jaanam', 'Sapne Saajan Ke', 'Gumrah', and 'Majhdaar'. But, in none of them, Rahul could impress people with his acting.

Then gradually, he moved away from Hindi cinema and directed Bhojpuri films, but luck did not favour the actor there too. Then in 2006, Rahul appeared in TV's most controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', but even here his career was not successful.

Let us tell you that Rahul Roy joined BJP in the year 2017. These days the actor remains active on social media and in the pictures, his look seems to have changed a lot.

Rahul Roy was also married married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar (Rani), a fashion model, who had been previously married to Samir Soni. They divorced amicably in 2014.

