Meet actor, whose first marriage ended after affair with superstar, then married secretly, became father at 50, he is...

Actor, choreographer, and director Prabhu Deva's first marriage with Latha ended after his affair with Nayanthara. He then married secretly to Himani Singh and became a father at the age of 50 last year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 07:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prabhu Deva/File photo
Choreographer, director, producer, and actor Prabhu Deva wears many hats across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. Starting his career as a background dancer in the late 1990s, he has now worked as a choreographer for over a hundred films and even won two National Film Awards for Best Choreography.

Alongside choreography, Prabhu Deva even started working as an actor in the early 1990s. In 1994, he gained national fame when he danced to the AR Rahman's tunes of Muqaala Muqabla and Urvashi Urvashi in the successful film Kadhalan, which established himself as a bankable actor. He has since then been a part of many movies including Minsara Kanavu, Vaanathaippola, ABCD, Street Dancer 3D, and Bagheera among others in the last thirty years.

Prabhu Deva began directing films with the Telugu romantic comedy Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana in 2005. In 2009, he directed Salman Khan in the highly successful film Wanted in his first Hindi directorial and then went on to helm multiple Bollywood films including Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Dabangg 3, and Radhe among others.

In the midst of his successful professional life, the actor-choreographer has had a controversial personal life. He married Ramlath, who later changed his name to Latha, in 1995. They had three sons, but their eldest son died of cancer in 2008 at just 13 years of age. As per reports, Prabhu Deva had an affair with the superstar actress Nayanthara while still being married and her marriage with Latha ended due to his extramarital affair as he and Latha divorced each other in 2011. In May 2020, he secretly tied the knot with a Mumbai-based physiotherapist Himani Singh. In 2023, he had his fourth child and first daughter at the age of 50.

Prabhu Deva is now looking forward to the release of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer science fiction action film The Greatest of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the actor-choreographer plays a pivotal role in the film which stars an ensemble cast including Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, and Yogi Babu among others.

