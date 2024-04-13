Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star worked as sales executive, sold typewriters, sang at hotels, became India's top singer, died tragically at...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's close aide, who runs Rs 200000 crore company, his salary is…

'Answer to terrorists cannot...': EAM S Jaishankar reaffirms muscular response to cross-border terrorism

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star worked as sales executive, sold typewriters, sang at hotels, became India's top singer, died tragically at...

Meet Mukesh Ambani's close aide, who runs Rs 200000 crore company, his salary is…

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

9 Bollywood actors who charge crores for private events 

8 craziest things found by astronauts in space

8 superfoods to lose weight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

Meet Salman Khan, Govinda’s heroine, who left acting at peak of career, Rajinikanth refused to shoot with her after...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

This Bollywood actor, who became an overnight star, quit films after back-to-back flops, now runs a successful business.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Dino Morea (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Making a mark in this competitive entertainment industry is not an easy task. Many Bollywood actors who failed to make a mark in the industry, later quit films to pursue other professions. One such actor, who quit the film after a series of flops, now also runs a successful business. 

The actor we are talking about became a star overnight with one film, however, after that, he failed to make a mark and gave back-to-back flops. He managed to give only 3 hits in his career and then left acting and founded his own business. He is none other than Dino Morea

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

Dino Morea made his Bollywood debut with Hindi film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi which proved to be a box office failure. However, later, the actor starred in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz which also starred Bipasha Basu and Malini Sharma and turned out to be a box-office success. The film earned Dino recognition and made him a star overnight. 

However, after this, most of his films like Gunaah, Baaz-A Bird in Danger, Sssshhh, Ishq Hai Tumse, Plan, Insaaf-The Justice, Rakht and Chehraa were box office failures. In 2006, he gave a semi-hit, Aksar, however, after that all of his films flopped at the box office. According to Box Office India, from 2002 to 2010, the actor gave a total of 20 flops. 

After this, he took a break from acting, and in 2012, along with MS Dhoni, he launched a merchandising company called Cool Maal. He also opened his own production house, Clockwise Films, in 2013 and later produced Jism 2 under his banner. Then, he co-founded The Fresh Press, a cold-pressed juice brand along with Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has developed 36 stations and plans to expand the business in different states in India like Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, and more. The brand partnered with PVR Inox and Reliance to strengthen its market. As per a statement by the company, it is committed to offering 100 percent natural, sustainable products for a healthy lifestyle.

The actor made his comeback to acting in 2017 with the South film Solo and later also starred in the Telugu film Agent which failed to impress the audience. Not only this, he also made his digital debut in 2020 with Mentalhood and since then has starred in several web series like The Empire, Hostages, Tandav, and more. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 82 crore and is now set to star in the new season of the hit series Rana Naidu which also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Gangwar vs Anis Khan in key contest

Meet Gopi Thotakura, who is set to become first Indian space tourist, to fly with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin

OJ Simpson, ex-NFL star, dies at 76 after battle with cancer

India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement