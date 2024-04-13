Meet actor, who became star with one film, then gave 20 flops in 8 years, quit acting, now runs juice business

This Bollywood actor, who became an overnight star, quit films after back-to-back flops, now runs a successful business.

Making a mark in this competitive entertainment industry is not an easy task. Many Bollywood actors who failed to make a mark in the industry, later quit films to pursue other professions. One such actor, who quit the film after a series of flops, now also runs a successful business.

The actor we are talking about became a star overnight with one film, however, after that, he failed to make a mark and gave back-to-back flops. He managed to give only 3 hits in his career and then left acting and founded his own business. He is none other than Dino Morea.

Dino Morea made his Bollywood debut with Hindi film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi which proved to be a box office failure. However, later, the actor starred in Vikram Bhatt's Raaz which also starred Bipasha Basu and Malini Sharma and turned out to be a box-office success. The film earned Dino recognition and made him a star overnight.

However, after this, most of his films like Gunaah, Baaz-A Bird in Danger, Sssshhh, Ishq Hai Tumse, Plan, Insaaf-The Justice, Rakht and Chehraa were box office failures. In 2006, he gave a semi-hit, Aksar, however, after that all of his films flopped at the box office. According to Box Office India, from 2002 to 2010, the actor gave a total of 20 flops.

After this, he took a break from acting, and in 2012, along with MS Dhoni, he launched a merchandising company called Cool Maal. He also opened his own production house, Clockwise Films, in 2013 and later produced Jism 2 under his banner. Then, he co-founded The Fresh Press, a cold-pressed juice brand along with Mithil Lodha and Rahul Jain. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has developed 36 stations and plans to expand the business in different states in India like Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, and more. The brand partnered with PVR Inox and Reliance to strengthen its market. As per a statement by the company, it is committed to offering 100 percent natural, sustainable products for a healthy lifestyle.

The actor made his comeback to acting in 2017 with the South film Solo and later also starred in the Telugu film Agent which failed to impress the audience. Not only this, he also made his digital debut in 2020 with Mentalhood and since then has starred in several web series like The Empire, Hostages, Tandav, and more. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 82 crore and is now set to star in the new season of the hit series Rana Naidu which also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

