Twitter
Headlines

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Sandeshkhali violence: SC agrees to consider listing PIL seeking court-monitored probe in case

Big relief for Congress as I-T department unfreezes banks accounts

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Who was Amit Gandotra? COO at FDCI who died at 39

Meet man, India’s highest paid founder, received Rs 2000000000 salary, he is…

8 symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

Indian batters with fastest half-century on Test debut

Top 10 ninja anime series of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s ‘perfect’ rom-com is full of confusion, to release on this date

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan's co-star, who quit Bollywood and worked in television.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sneha Ullal, and Uday Chopra to Jhanak Shukla, many Bollywood actors who starred in a number of hit films, left Bollywood after a point of time. Another actor who starred in the blockbuster film has not featured in a single film in the last 3 years. 

The actor we are talking about has not only worked in Bollywood with stars like Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan but has also given hit television shows, however, is now mostly seen in advertisements. He is none other than Rahul Kumar. 

Rahul Kumar played the popular character in 3 Idiots, centimeter, who has now grown up to be a handsome man. The actor started his career in the industry at the age of 3 with Vishal Bhardwaj's The Blue Umbrella. He then worked as a child artist in Saif Ali Khan's Omkara. Finally, in 2009, Rahul worked alongside Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, and though he had less screentime, his performance was much appreciated and he got recognition for it. 

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was a major hit and collected Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office. Apart from Rahul Kumar and Aamir Khan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with others in key roles. 

After 3 Idiots, Rahul Kumar vanished from Bollywood and was only seen in small roles in short films. However, he did make a comeback to the industry with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which failed miserably at the box office and since then, he hasn't starred in any of the films. 

Well, not only this, in 2014 he made his television debut with the show Dharmaksetra and later starred in television shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Yam Hai Hum and Neeli Chattri Waale. He now keeps sharing his videos and photos on Instagram. His singing videos often grab attention. The actor is now mostly seen in advertisements. His was last seen in the advertisements for Malabar Gold and Diamonds. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Speaker holds Ajit Pawar group as real NCP, says...

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who gave CSK Skipper Dhoni his first sponsorship, he lives in...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE