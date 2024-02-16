Meet Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, who quit Bollywood after Rs 460 crore hit, turned to television, is now…

From Sneha Ullal, and Uday Chopra to Jhanak Shukla, many Bollywood actors who starred in a number of hit films, left Bollywood after a point of time. Another actor who starred in the blockbuster film has not featured in a single film in the last 3 years.

The actor we are talking about has not only worked in Bollywood with stars like Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan but has also given hit television shows, however, is now mostly seen in advertisements. He is none other than Rahul Kumar.

Rahul Kumar played the popular character in 3 Idiots, centimeter, who has now grown up to be a handsome man. The actor started his career in the industry at the age of 3 with Vishal Bhardwaj's The Blue Umbrella. He then worked as a child artist in Saif Ali Khan's Omkara. Finally, in 2009, Rahul worked alongside Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, and though he had less screentime, his performance was much appreciated and he got recognition for it.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was a major hit and collected Rs 460 crore worldwide at the box office. Apart from Rahul Kumar and Aamir Khan, the film also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with others in key roles.

After 3 Idiots, Rahul Kumar vanished from Bollywood and was only seen in small roles in short films. However, he did make a comeback to the industry with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which failed miserably at the box office and since then, he hasn't starred in any of the films.

Well, not only this, in 2014 he made his television debut with the show Dharmaksetra and later starred in television shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Yam Hai Hum and Neeli Chattri Waale. He now keeps sharing his videos and photos on Instagram. His singing videos often grab attention. The actor is now mostly seen in advertisements. His was last seen in the advertisements for Malabar Gold and Diamonds.