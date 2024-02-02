'Somebody stop her': Parineeti Chopra trolled for her 'third class singing' after videos from live concert go viral

Parineeti Chopra, with a background in classical music, is taking her singing passion to new heights, marking her official entry into the music industry.

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra recently showcased her live singing talent for the very first time during the Mumbai festival. The videos from her concert are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, she can be seen singing ‘Pareshaan’ song from her movie Ishaqzaade.

However, netizens trolled her for her ‘third-class singing’. One of the netizens wrote, “Wo pareshan hai bhai. Unka Cutie pie ka kuchi kuchi hua hai.” The second one said, “Ughh!! Why do these Chopra wannabes think they can sing?” The third one said, “2 hi lines thi, 1 hi sur lagana tha...uska b band baja diya....Ye teeno behno ko gaane ka keeda hai or itna ganda gaati hain.”

parineeti chopra singing better than ranu mondal?pic.twitter.com/Zlntq0Q1ox — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 1, 2024

The fourth one said, “today I realized Dhincik Pooja was not that bad.” The fifth one said, “Renu mandal is better than Parineeti Chopra.” The sixth one said, “Audience bhi pareshaan! Second career option also looks bleak.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra, with a background in classical music, is taking her singing passion to new heights, marking her official entry into the music industry. On Tuesday, she revealed how her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, calmed her down before her live performance.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti gave her fans a glimpse of her first live performance. She gave a sneak peek into her video call with Raghav. During the call, Raghav was heard saying, “How are you? Are you excited?” Parineeti nervously responded, “No, I’m not excited, dude.”

She showcased the venue setup, to which Raghav said, “Oh my god, this is what they say when ‘The stage is set.'” “And the stage is set. I’m not set though,” Parineeti stated. Parineeti also shared how she had fun during the rehearsal with her team on stage and off stage. (With inputs from ANI)