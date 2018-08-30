Manoj Bajpayee to launch Neeraj Pandey's book 'Ghalib Danger'

National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has worked with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey in various projects, will be launching the Hindi translation of his much-loved novel titled Ghalib Danger. The book is set to release on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Helmer of critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday and Special 26, Neeraj Pandey is bringing to the audience the Hindi translation of his much-loved novel - Ghalib Danger. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee have worked together on six projects till now, right from 2013's Special 26 to 2018's Aiyaary and Missing.

The book will be launched at an event in Delhi. The event will be moderated by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and it will be launched by Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bapayee tweeted a video for the book launch and wrote, "Here comes the hindi translation of GHALIB DANGER written by my friend my favourite person and director NEERAJ PANDEY @neerajpofficial book will be out on 30th August.@AjayBrahmatmaj @vinodkapri @avinashonly @varungrover"

Ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey took to his social media and posted the invite of the event, "It is my pleasure to present the Hindi translation of my novel #GhalibDanger tomorrow in #NewDelhi. See you all! @BajpayeeManoj @manojmuntashir @currentshah @ShitalBhatiaFFW @Shibasishsarkar @PlanC_Studios @FFW_Official @RelianceENT @DoItTalent"

Owing to the positive response garnered by its English version which was released in 2013, Neeraj Pandey decided to treat the audience with the Hindi version.

The book titled Ghalib Danger is the story of Kamran Khan, a cocky young taxi driver trying to make it big in Mumbai. The story revolves around how Kamran’s life changes when he saves a don called Mirza from being killed.

Here comes the hindi translation of GHALIB DANGER written by my friend my favourite person and director NEERAJ PANDEY @neerajpofficial book will be out on 30th August.@AjayBrahmatmaj @vinodkapri @avinashonly @varungrover pic.twitter.com/r1uFR4NifF — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 29, 2018

With celebratory films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story, Rustom to name a few, Neeraj Pandey has not only carved his niche in the film industry but has also gone ahead to treat the audience with an intriguing book.