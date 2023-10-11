Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

Headlines

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Nestaway Platform excels in providing unshakable rental reliability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

Batters with centuries on ODI World Cup debut

6 Benefits of Indian superfood Ghee

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

"A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight. Despite reporting to the Air hostess, the only action taken was relocating me to another seat, just before the takeoff", wrote Divya Prabha in her police complaint.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha has lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by a male passenger on board an Air India flight bound for Kochi. The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday during the flight from Mumbai.

Taking to her social media platform on Tuesday night, the actor alleged that the fellow passenger in question was "inebriated and disruptive". In an Instagram post detailing the "disturbing incident", she also charged that the response from the airline’s ground office and the flight crew was "disappointing."

Despite reporting to the air hostess, the only action taken was relocating her to another seat, just before the takeoff, the woman rued. After landing at the airport here, the issue was reported to the airport and airline authorities, who redirected her to the police aid post there, she explained. 

On her Instagram page, she also shared a copy of a complaint lodged with the local police via email in this regard. She recollected how the intoxicated passenger had occupied her seat and engaged in a heated argument. She also accused him of "misbehaving, including inappropriate physical contact."

"I promptly reported the matter to the Air hostess on the flight. However, the only action taken was my relocation to a middle seat three, four rows ahead. Unfortunately, no measures were implemented against the harasser,” Divya said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya)

Meanwhile, Nedumbassery police on Wednesday said they received an email from her requesting to consider it as her formal complaint. "We are looking into the matter. We are trying to contact her to collect more details regarding the incident. However, we are yet to get her on the phone," an officer told PTI.

Divya Prabha shared the update on Wednesday afternoon her Instagam. She put out a post that read, "I want to express my gratitude for all the support I've received. I'd like to inform you that I have filed an FIR against the issue." (With inputs from PTI)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divyaprabha)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

Experts show the dynamics of forex trading with $1 minimum deposits

Viral video: Man tries to eat gigantic 5kg samosa, internet calls him 'Baahubali'

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE