Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

"A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight. Despite reporting to the Air hostess, the only action taken was relocating me to another seat, just before the takeoff", wrote Divya Prabha in her police complaint.

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha has lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment by a male passenger on board an Air India flight bound for Kochi. The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday during the flight from Mumbai.

Taking to her social media platform on Tuesday night, the actor alleged that the fellow passenger in question was "inebriated and disruptive". In an Instagram post detailing the "disturbing incident", she also charged that the response from the airline’s ground office and the flight crew was "disappointing."

Despite reporting to the air hostess, the only action taken was relocating her to another seat, just before the takeoff, the woman rued. After landing at the airport here, the issue was reported to the airport and airline authorities, who redirected her to the police aid post there, she explained.

On her Instagram page, she also shared a copy of a complaint lodged with the local police via email in this regard. She recollected how the intoxicated passenger had occupied her seat and engaged in a heated argument. She also accused him of "misbehaving, including inappropriate physical contact."

"I promptly reported the matter to the Air hostess on the flight. However, the only action taken was my relocation to a middle seat three, four rows ahead. Unfortunately, no measures were implemented against the harasser,” Divya said.

Meanwhile, Nedumbassery police on Wednesday said they received an email from her requesting to consider it as her formal complaint. "We are looking into the matter. We are trying to contact her to collect more details regarding the incident. However, we are yet to get her on the phone," an officer told PTI.

Divya Prabha shared the update on Wednesday afternoon her Instagam. She put out a post that read, "I want to express my gratitude for all the support I've received. I'd like to inform you that I have filed an FIR against the issue." (With inputs from PTI)