'Malang' song 'Humraah': Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani are hot adventure junkies in this terrific track

The new song from Malang titled 'Humraah' is out and it's picturised on the lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Like the title song, this is also steamy and show the adventurous side of the actors. In the song, we see how Disha helps Aditya overcome his fear of heights by jumping with him from the cliff into the deep ocean. Moreover, Aditya flaunts his ripped body every now and then which can make anyone go weak in their knees.

From jumping into the deep ocean, riding a monstrous bike, parasailing to skydiving, Aditya and Disha do it all. They also have a steamy kiss amidst a party in Goa and they do share a sizzling chemistry. We also get to see a glimpse of Elli AvrRam in a never-seen-before avatar donning dreadlocks.

Check out the video below:

'Humraah' is sung by Sachet Tandon. The music is composed by The Fusion Project while the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Talking about Malang, the film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. Along with Aditya and Disha, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, when Mohit was asked about the reason behind casting Disha in Malang, he stated, "We wanted a girl who is liked by all but not known to all. Disha has done small, likeable roles but no one really knows the girl. That's the enigma of her character too. She has a sweet face and a hot body and our film will also reveal a fab actor."