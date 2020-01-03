‘Malang’ First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur sets screen ablaze with his ‘unleashed madness’

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang. The star cast of the film celebrated the wrap of the film at a party thrown by Anil Kapoor a few weeks back.

Today, Aditya Roy Kapur took to his social media handle and shared the first look poster of the film. The poster looks delightful and has already upped the expectations of fans who are waiting for the release of the film.

The poster shows Aditya flaunting his toned abs and unleashing his inner beast. He captioned the poster as, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!.”

Kunal Kemmu also took to his Twitter account and shared the poster. His tweet read, "Love is pure, so is hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!@AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur@DishPatani @kunalkemmu @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries."

Since the poster was released today morning it has been garnering positive reviews from the industry as well as fans as going by the first look it seems as if Malang will be one helluva ride.

Disha Patani who plays the lead role in the film recently teased fans with a picture from the sets, dressed in diving suits.

Aditya and Disha also shot for an underwater kissing sequence. The scene required both the actors underwater for around a minute and for the same, they underwent training to strengthen lung capacity.

Directed by Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film will be released on January 6, 2020, and it is slated to release on February 7, 2020.