Malaika Arora says 'co-parenting is always tough,' talks about giving attention to Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora opened up on 'co-parenting' Arhaan Khan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and agreed that it is difficult.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora with Arhaan

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once called one of the 'power couples' of Bollywood. The duo got married in 1998, and they ended their 19-year-old marriage in 2017. Today, they are co-parenting their son Arhaan, and they have earned appreciation from the public for showing maturity in sharing the responsibilities of the little one even after separation. 

However, the actress stated that 'co-parenting is tough' as the individuals often don't agree on the same terms. Malaika Arora recently attended India Today Conclave. There she was asked about Arhaan Khan, and the challenges she has faced while co-parenting him. Arora said, "Co-parenting is always tough, you’re not always on the same page about a lot of things. Especially when you go your separate ways, there’s always something that doesn’t quite fit into the picture." 

READ: Malaika Arora tells Neha Dhupia to 'stay out' of her personal life after latter suggests making amends with Amrita

Malaika continued and praised Arbaaz for co-existing with her, "But thankfully, both Arbaaz and I are better humans today, we’re better people today. We’re proud of the fact that we can co-exist, no love lost, and give our child all the attention that he needs, he deserves." Malaka further assured that they're there for Arhaan every step of the way, regardless of their relationship. She said, "We are together as a unit. I think that’s what matters.” When she asked what went wrong between them, Arora confessed, "I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people." Currently, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, and Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Georgia Andria. 

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in her maiden web show Moving In With Malaika. In her show, she mentioned her broken marriage with Farah Khan. On the other side, Arbaaz was seen hosting his talk show The Invincible Series. 

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad wedding reception: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Jaya Bachchan attend festivities
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Nysa Devgan's physical transformation will shock you, check her before and after photos
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
