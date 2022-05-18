Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to tie the knot in December 2022 in intimate wedding ceremony?

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/File photo

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor wedding: One of the most talked-about Bollywood couples Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are all set to tie the knot. Yes, you heard that! The duo who made their relationship official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019, are often seen praising and showering love on each other. And now, after years of dating, the couple is finally planning on taking the plunge. As per media reports, Arjun and Malaika plan on an intimate wedding in November or December, this year.

As per an exclusive report on Bollywoodlife.com, Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. A source was quoted telling the publication, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."

Dishing out details of the wedding, a source told bollywoodlife.com that the couple believes in simplicity so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. "The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," the source told the portal.

Malaika and Arjun have been a pillar of strength for each other since they started dating a couple of years ago. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan, with him.