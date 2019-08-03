Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna's ZEE5 original 'Posham Pa' will give you the chills, Watch teaser

Posham Pa is a story of a psychologically disturbed mother who coerced her daughters into a life of crime

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 01:40 AM IST

ZEE5 has unveiled the poster and teaser of its original short film Posham Pa, a psychological thriller inspired by true events. Starring Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna in a never seen before avatar Posham Pa is a story of a psychologically disturbed mother who coerced her daughters into a life of crime.

The poster is sure to leave a mark on the minds of the audiences and convey that the film is dark and edgy. The teaser further pushes the envelope and unravels the heinous, merciless crimes the duo have undertaken and how it has altered their own being. The teaser builds frame by frame on the tonality of the film. It has been packaged with a childhood rhyme which makes it seem even more sinister.

Watch the teaser here:

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay, written by Nimisha Misra and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd, New Born Films LLP and Vishant Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd the film releases on August 21 exclusively on ZEE5.

