This iconic villain, who went toe to toe with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, was killed in car crash in front of his family

Mahavir Shah's name was enough to scare the audience, he was one of the iconic villains in the history of Indian cinema.

Be it a comedy film or an emotional drama, Bollywood films have always entertained us. No one can deny the fact that a hero is a hero when there is a strong villain against him. Villains of the '70s still have a separate fanbase.

And one of them is Mahavir Shah whose name was enough to get the audience scared. You must have also seen this villain as an inspector in many films but in real life, he was a very simple person. Let’s take a look at his life.

Personal life

Born on April 5, 1960, in Mumbai, he was married to Chetna Shah. He wanted to be an actor since childhood, he debuted in the year 1977 with the film Ab Kya Hoga in which he played the role of a driver. He became famous for playing negative characters in the film.

Films

He featured in films like Ankush (1986), Dayawan (1988), Tezaab (1988), Narasimha (1991), Shola and Shabnam (1992), Tiranga (1992), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Mehndi (1998).

Died in car crash

It was 31st August 2000, when Shah died in a car crash during his two-month holiday tour in US. His car collided with another car, luckily his wife, daughter and son survived but when Mahavir came out of the car another car ran over him after which he died.

