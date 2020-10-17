Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares then-and-now picture with husband Ram on their wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit-Nene wished her husband Sriram Nene happy anniversary in the sweetest way

Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a note for husband Shriram Nene on their 21st marriage anniversary. The actress says she is grateful to have him in her life.

Madhuri shared two pictures with her husband on Instagram. The first picture is from their wedding day and the second photograph seems to be clciked duting a vacation."Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us Ram," she wrote.

Here's her post:

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999 in California. The couple has two sons -- Arin, 17, and Ryan, 15.

The actress had taken a break from Bollywood. After nearly eight years since her sabbatical, Madhuri came back on the big screen with 'Aaja Nachle' in 2007. For the uninformed, she had developed her name as a great dancer in Bollywood.While Madhuri came back to acting through 'Aaja Nachle', her movie 'Devdas' (the famous face-off between her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) released in 2002, just three years after her wedding. She played the role of Chandramukhi in the movie.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film 'Kalank', which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It marked her collaboration with Dutt after nearly a decade. The two, who had reportedly shared a painful past in real life, only had a single scene together.During the lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a singer with an English number titled 'Candle'. She had portrayed her singing talent at a fundraiser organized by Bollywood producers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.