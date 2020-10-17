Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares then-and-now picture with husband Ram on their wedding anniversary

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares then-and-now picture with husband Ram on their wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit-Nene wished her husband Sriram Nene happy anniversary in the sweetest way

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Madhuri Dixit Nene penned a note for husband Shriram Nene on their 21st marriage anniversary. The actress says she is grateful to have him in her life.

Madhuri shared two pictures with her husband on Instagram. The first picture is from their wedding day and the second photograph seems to be clciked duting a vacation."Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike and I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you and us Ram," she wrote.

Here's her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999 in California. The couple has two sons -- Arin, 17, and Ryan, 15.

The actress had taken a break from Bollywood. After nearly eight years since her sabbatical, Madhuri came back on the big screen with 'Aaja Nachle' in 2007. For the uninformed, she had developed her name as a great dancer in Bollywood.While Madhuri came back to acting through 'Aaja Nachle', her movie 'Devdas' (the famous face-off between her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) released in 2002, just three years after her wedding. She played the role of Chandramukhi in the movie.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film 'Kalank', which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It marked her collaboration with Dutt after nearly a decade. The two, who had reportedly shared a painful past in real life, only had a single scene together.During the lockdown, Madhuri made her debut as a singer with an English number titled 'Candle'. She had portrayed her singing talent at a fundraiser organized by Bollywood producers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

Why Modi waited for almost 10 years, reason is probably 2024: Sibal amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz

Zareen Khan's lawyer issues official statement after Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against her

Apple rolls out new iCloud+ plans ahead of Apple iPhone 15 series sale, check details

India's Asian Games 2023 schedule unveiled: Dates, timings, venues and other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE